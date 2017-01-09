CCTV footage shows Sinai police bomb attacker killed in hail of bullets

Footage obtained by Egypts interior ministry shows the killing of a man reportedly involved in the Sinia bomb attack on 9 January in Arish, Egypt. At least seven policemen and one civilian were killed in the attack. A bomb planted in a street cleaning vehicle exploded near a security checkpoint, then after the bomb exploded, around 20 attackers fired guns and rocket-propelled grenades. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but an Islamist insurgency in the Sinai Peninsula has gained pace since the military toppled President Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood in 2013.