CCTV footage shows Putin critic Denis Voronenkov being shot dead

CCTV footage shows the murder of former parliamentarian Denis Voronenkov in Kiev. Voronenkov was shot dead by an unidentified assailant on 23 March. The shooter later died after being shot by Voronenkovs bodyguard.Voronenkov was a key witness in a treason case against Ukraines pro-Russia former president Viktor Yanukovych. The Ukraine has accused Russia of being responsible for the killing. Ukraines President Poroshenko called the murder an act of state terrorism on the part of Russia.