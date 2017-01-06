- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
CCTV footage captures moment of Izmir blast
This video shows the moment suspected Kurdish separatists detonated a car bomb in the coastal city of Izmir after being stopped at a checkpoint.The blast killed a police officer and a courthouse employee, and wounded 10 others. Police shot dead two attackers, and are looking for a third.Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak said a much larger attack was apparently being planned based on the weapons found at the scene. He also said the attack would not stop Turkeys military involvement in Syria and Iraq.Authorities have already been conducting raids across the city earlier this week in a hunt for suspects related to the new year attack on an Istanbul nightclub that left 39 dead.
