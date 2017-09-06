A home security camera caught the moment a meteor flying over Canada burst into flames on Monday (September 4).Jake Polzin and amp;#39;s home camera recorded the impressive moment at 22:11 local time on the north end of the city of Kelowna in British Columbia.
CCTV footage captures meteor flying over Canada
- September 6, 2017 11:47 IST
