The young boy can be seen checking the back room of the candle shop in Bromley, UK, before taking the phone and walking away with an older man. Police are now searching for the man involved in this incident, who was distracting shop staff at the time.
CCTV footage captures five-year-old boy stealing phone
- September 11, 2017 21:00 IST
