- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
CCTV captures the dramatic moment an Ecuador factory explodes
A dramatic explosion at a factory in Ecuador’s Guayas province was caught on camera on January 24. The fire and explosion destroyed three sheds at the Veconsa factory, and the CCTV footage shows the massive fireball and debris thrown into the air.
Most popular