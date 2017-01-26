CCTV captures the dramatic moment an Ecuador factory explodes

  • January 26, 2017 15:09 IST
    By Storyful
CCTV captures the dramatic moment an Ecuador factory explodes Close
A dramatic explosion at a factory in Ecuador’s Guayas province was caught on camera on January 24. The fire and explosion destroyed three sheds at the Veconsa factory, and the CCTV footage shows the massive fireball and debris thrown into the air.
