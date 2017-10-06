A gunman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder, after shooting a suspected rival gang member at close range. 30-year-old Chad Greatbatch shot the victim with a 9mm pistol on 10 July 2016 in Birmingham.
CCTV captures terrifying moment gunman shoots suspected rival drugs gang member in car
- October 6, 2017 20:14 IST
