A 56-year-old man has been arrested, after a woman was pushed onto the tracks in Hong Kong on 21 October. The 59-year-old was left with injuries to her left hand and cheek, after the man pushed her onto the rails, before calmly walking away.
CCTV captures moment man pushes woman onto railway tracks in Hong Kong
- October 23, 2017 19:12 IST
