CCTV captures moment man pushes woman onto railway tracks in Hong Kong
A 56-year-old man has been arrested, after a woman was pushed onto the tracks in Hong Kong on 21 October. The 59-year-old was left with injuries to her left hand and cheek, after the man pushed her onto the rails, before calmly walking away. 