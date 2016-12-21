The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release admit cards for candidates appearing for University Grants Commission's National Eligibility Test (NET), which will be held on January 22, 2017.

The last date for applying online was November 23, while the last date for submitting fee online through bank challan was November 24. After uploading the details for the admit card, the time period given to make corrections to the application form was November 28 to December 3.

The admit cards will now be available online from December 28. The exam will be held on January 22.

The exam is conducted to determine eligible candidates for positions of assistant professor and junior research fellowship. Students who have masters in a subject can apply for UGC NET for that particular subject.

Here are the steps to download admit cards:

1. Logon to the CBSE's UGC-NET website

2. Click on the link for admit card download

3. Fill in the required details

4. Click on submit

5. Admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Take a printout and save the admit card on your computer too

No candidate will be allowed entry to the examination hall without the admit card.

The UGC NET 2017 test will consist of three papers. UGC NET candidate who qualifies for the award of junior research fellowship are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible for assistant professor.

Candidates get option to choose for both JRF and NET or only NET.