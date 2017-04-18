The CBSE's Joint Entrance Examination Mains (JEE-Mains) unit released the answer keys of the JEE Main 2017 Paper 1 exam (both online and offline) on its official website on Tuesday. Candidates can now check their answer keys and raise objections until April 22 midnight, albeit only in online mode through the link available on the website.

Candidates will be required to enter their application number, date of birth and a security pin in order to check the answer keys. After entering the required information, click on 'Login' to access the answer keys.

The scanned images of the OMR answer sheets of the candidates with their recorded responses were also uploaded on the website on Tuesday. These answer sheets belong to candidates who took the pen and paper-based examination on April 2. They are also allowed to challenge the recorded responses if they are different from what they had marked on the OMR sheet.

Candidates who had taken the computer-based examination have already been emailed their question paper and marked responses. Therefore, they are not allowed to challenge their recorded responses. But the answer keys can be challenged by candidates who took the exam in both online and offline mode.

If candidates wish to raise objections, which can be done in online mode only, they will be required to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 for each recorded response or question that is challenged. Candidates can pay the amount through credit/debit card, Paytm or State Bank Buddy by April 22 midnight. If the board accepts the objection raised by the candidate, the fee will be refunded and the changes will be made accordingly. However, the decision of the CBSE is final in this regard.