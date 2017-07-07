The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday raided Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's residence in 12 locations including Patna, New Delhi, Ranchi, Puri and Gurgaon.

The case relates to Lalu allegedly granting illegal favours to a private hotel company through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), when he was railway minister from 2004 to 2009.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is already a convict in a fodder scam, and is presently out on bail.

Check out the video.