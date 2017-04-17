In what constituted a big blow to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday (April 17) filed an FIR against 13 leaders of the ruling party of West Bengal in connection with the Narada sting operation of last year. The names include those of state ministers and parliamentarians.

A team of the central investigating agency was sent to Kolkata soon after the Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI to carry out an investigation in the case in which several top TMC leaders were accused of receiving bribe. The Supreme Court later upheld the high court's order.