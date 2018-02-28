The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Karti Chidambaram, the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, news channel CNN News18 reported.

The national investigative agency arrested Karti soon after his arrival at the Chennai Airport from London in connection with a money laundering probe in the INX Media case.

The CBI has alleged that Karti received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against the company, media reports suggest.

This comes just days after Karti, the son of Congress leader P Chidambaram, moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Enforcement Directorate's summons against him in the INX Media case.

The case pertained to alleged irregularities in foreign direct investments to the tune of Rs 305 crore in INX Media - represented by its then directors Indrani Mukherjea and Pritam Mukherjea alias Peter Mukherje who are accused in the Sheena Bora murder case.

The Congress on Wednesday said Karti's arrest is a "classic diversionary tactic" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

Modi-led BJP is likely to takeup Karti's issue in the parliament, according to media reports.

International Business Times could not independently verify the veracity of the report.