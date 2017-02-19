The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has accused Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Amanmani Tripathi, who is contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2017 as an Independent candidate, of murdering his own wife Sara Singh and covering it up with a road accident story, in its charge sheet filed on Saturday (Feb 18).

Sara was allegedly subjected to physical torture by Amanmani, who was arrested in November 2016. He had been named as a Samajwadi Party candidate from Nautanwa by Shivpal Singh Yadav but was dropped later.

He is currently in Ghaziabad's Dasna Jail because of the crime. The CBI registered the case against him on a request from the state government on October 19, 2015.

"During investigation, it was found that Sara Singh was allegedly being subjected to physical torture and cruelty by the accused. She was allegedly murdered on July 9, 2015, with a premeditated plan by the accused and his accomplices, after which a road accident was faked and presented as the cause of death," said R K Gaur, spokesperson, CBI.

According to Amanmani, Sara was killed in a car crash on National Highway 2 when the couple was travelling to the National Capital on the same date in 2015. Amanmani is the son of influential politician Amarmani and his wife Madhumani Tripathi, both serving jail terms for the murder of poetess Madhumita Shukla 12 years ago.

Aman Mani, however, survived the car crash, which raised suspicion in the mind of Sara's mother Seema Singh, who logded an FIR against her son-in-law and his family members. Seema also accused Amarmani and Madhumani of conspiring to kill Sara as they were against the marriage.

Amanmani is not new to the world of crime. He was arrested in 2016 in Lucknow in connection to a kidnapping case. His selection from the SP had become a point of contention between Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav.