Bollywood director Prakash Jha's film "Lipstick Under My Burkha" has run into trouble with the film certification board of India.

"The story is lady-oriented, their fantasy above life. There are contentious sexual scenes, abusive words, audio pornography and a bit sensitive touch about one particular section of society," read the letter from CBFC, according to Mumbai Mirror.

Lipstick Under My Burkha is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and produced by Prakash Jha. It was submitted to the CBFC in January for certification. The team is waiting for a formal letter from the Revising Committee after which they will approach the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal.

"As a country we must encourage freedom of expression but the CBFC refusing to certify films that tell uncomfortable stories discourages filmmakers from pushing the envelope. Films should challenge the status quo which is what Lipstick Under My Burkha perhaps does and I believe our audience deserve to watch it," Jha told Mumbai Mirror, about the movie that was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival 2016).

It also figured in the top four movies chosen by the audiences during Jio MAMI's 18th Mumbai Film Festival With Star.

Another film that took the same route as Lipstick Under my Burkha is Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Haraamkhor. They received a U/A certificate after the CBFC has refused to certify the film.

"It's a feminist film with a strong female voice. I think that's why they don't want to certify it. As a filmmaker, I stand by the story and will fight for it till the end," Shrivasta told Mumbai Mirror.

The film is set in small-town India and shows the lives of four women in search of freedom. It has Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur in leading roles.