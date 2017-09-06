When former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Pahlaj Nihalani's was replaced by Prasoon Joshi, the Indian film industry rejoiced and welcomed the move. Filmmakers hoped for a better reviewing system and more freedom of expression.

However, it looks like the celebrations are long gone and the tone has changed. Rumours suggest that the new CBFC chief might face backlash from the filmmaking community over a few changed rules.

A report by DNA claims Joshi has introduced some new rules for the board. According to them, filmmakers will no longer be told about the suggested cuts, but informed directly about the board's decision on the certification of their film.

Up until now, producers were informally informed about the decision on possible objectionable content, and then changes were made before the final certification was provided. But if the new set of rules are anything to go by, producers will now know the fate of the film only after Joshi and his team hand over the certification.

"Earlier, we were at least told about the problematic scenes, if any, so we could take care of them. Now, we will be in the dark till the certificate is issued. This way, precious time will be lost. Sometimes we have just two-three days between CBFC viewing a film and its release. This new policy may cause delays," a producer told DNA.

But what led to the introduction of the new rule? Apparently the Hollywood movie "It", based on Stephen King's novel, caused confusion among board members.

Joshi's examining committee ordered as many as 12 cuts, like muting of words such as "p***y", "motherf****r" and "c**t". The cuts were called regressive and disappointing by Denzil Dias, Vice-President and Managing Director of Warner Bros Pictures-India.

"The initial 12 cuts were very regressive and disappointing, but we then approached the Revising Committee. Yes the CBFC chief did preside over [the certification process] and the way he interpreted the film made a lot of sense. He is certainly progressive and liberal, which reflected in his perception towards the context of filmmaking," Dias told DNA.

After revisiting the cuts, the committee suggested three cuts before settling for one. "It" releases on September 8 in India.