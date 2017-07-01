Pahlaj Nihalani, the chief of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), has refused to abide by his commitment in regards to the use of the word 'intercourse' in one of the mini trails of Shah Rukh Khan's film Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Nihalani had earlier said that the word 'intercourse' was unsuitable for Indian audience and although the makers have released the uncensored footage on You Tube, the same can't be broadcast on television without making necessary changes. "We've granted a 'UA' to the trailer on condition of deletion of the dialogue about the intercourse. But they've not come back to us with the deletion. So in principle, the trailer has not been passed yet," he had said earlier.

Jab Harry Met Sejal: Here's how you can replace Shah Rukh and Anushka with yourself in the poster

Nihalani later openly challenged a television news channel to procure 1 lakh votes to clear the promo of Jab Harry Met Sejal for the television audience. However, when the channel managed to procure over 1.2 lakh votes, the CBFC chief refused to abide by his words. In fact, he chose to keep mum, the Times of India reported.

"When I called him earlier this morning, for an appointment after we got the votes, he refused as well," said Himanshi Choudhary of Mirror Now.

In the trailer, Anushka is seen discussing an indemnity bond over possible sexual intercourse with Shah Rukh. While the censor board considers it to be an inappropriate word, the scene has been shot in a light-hearted manner and does not seem to be obscene.

Meanwhile, the promotions for Jab Harry Met Sejal are going on in full swing. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the movie will hit the theatres on August 4.