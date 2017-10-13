Prateik Babbar, who made headlines for being under drug abuse, is now sober and back in the spotlight.

The actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport kissing a mystery girl. We are curious to know who she is.

The 30-year-old actor, who was dating Amy Jackson in 2012, had gone public about his breakup saying, "I didn't know what to do with myself after I broke up with Amy. It left a void in my life. I am not so good with heartbreak. It is not like I wanted a partner, it is more like I needed one. I thought I won't be able to survive without a partner."

"People around me told me that I was trying to fill a void of a female figure in my life, as I didn't have a mother, and was raised by my grandmom who was so much older. I was scared of not being in a relationship."

Amy also told media, "We haven't been in touch at all. It's not that I can't be friends with an ex. I don't think it's impossible to remain friends. But we have never spoken after that (the break-up)."

Prateik Babbar spotted kissing a mystery woman, see photos

"Addiction is not a moral failing, it does not make you a bad person even if you have made a poor choice. People still think I got hooked because it was 'cool' for a celebrity to indulge in recreational drugs. But for me, it was more of an escape from reality. My childhood was complicated and there were a lot of questions I didn't have answers to so I looked elsewhere for solace."