Two groups of Nigerian nationals clashed with knives and cleavers at the Nilu Angel Nursing Home in Saket, South Delhi.

As per statements from the hospital staff, they were forced to hide in the hospital's restroom after the assailants thrashed a hospital security guard.

The staff said that three Nigerian men walked into the hospital in a badly wounded state, while a couple of their friends waited outside.

They added that another Nigerian group arrived after sometime. They barged into the hospital premises with knives and cleavers.

CCTV footage from the hospital shows the men thrashing each other, in which a door was broken. The nurses and doctors were forced to bolt the doors in a restroom which was reportedly on the third floor of the hospital building.

Brutal assault caught on CCTV. Rival #Nigerian gang assaulting each other in South Delhi’s Hospital. Hospital registers FIR at Saket PS. pic.twitter.com/8Ln1N0gtTf — Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) October 30, 2017

Both groups fled before the police arrived. Police are investigating the case.

Earlier in October, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansaraj Ahir had raised concerns over some Nigerians being involvement in drug peddling in Delhi.

"We respect people from all nations and give them due dignity. However, there are some people, who are getting long-term visas to stay in India but are involved in illegal activities," Ahir had added.

