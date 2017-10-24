Bajaj seems to be ready for a challenge with its Dominar 400 motorcycle. In recent advertisements, the bike, Bajaj's the most powerful model, is posed as a challenger to Royal Enfield, that has dominated the cruiser motorcycle segment for ages.

This raises a question: Can Dominar face up to the upcoming Royal Enfield 750cc motorcycle? That is a no brainer.

Yet a Dominar 400 rider decided to take on this challenge when he spotted a new RE motorcycle believed to be what is being called the Interceptor 750 in auto industry corridors.

And guess what came out it?

The new video of the Dominar 400 chasing down the RE 750cc has gone viral and the result will leave many astounded.

While we leave you to watch and find out what happened, the video tells us that the new RE is a highly powerful model to behold.

Riding the Bajaj is YouTuber Kamal, who as is evident from the video, put a lot of efforts to catch up with the RE 750.

The RE 750 is expected to debut at the 2017 EICMA Motorcycle Show in Milan this November.

A flagship motorcycle of the bike maker, it is expected come powered by a parallel-twin 750cc engine, which is rumoured to churn out 45-50bhp and a peak torque of more than 60Nm.

This engine is also expected to be the company's most powerful mill. The motorcycle is expected deploy a telescopic suspension at the front and Paioli shock absorbers at the rear.

The new 750cc engine was spotted on several occasions in a Continental GT disguise. While the cafe racer spotted still looks identical to the model, which is currently retailed in the market, the Continental GT does feature distinguishable changes. This 750cc vehicle will be the first motorcycle developed by the Royal Enfield Technology Centre in Britain. The Royal Enfield Interceptor will be pitted against the Harley-Davidson Street 750.

Note: Bajaj Dominar 400 is not a direct rival of the Royal Enfield 750cc.

Watch the race HERE