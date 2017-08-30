In a bizarre incident, a newborn died when two doctors started quarrelling during an emergency caesarean delivery at a hospital in Rajasthan. An obstetrician managed to deliver the baby despite the chaotic atmosphere in the operation theatre, but the newborn failed to survive.

Two doctors have been suspended and a court has directed the hospital authorities to file a report.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Verbal spat between two doctors in OT during the surgery of a pregnant woman in Jodhpur's Umaid Hospital (29.8.17) pic.twitter.com/eZfHHISQGB — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2017

The incident took place on Tuesday, August 29, at Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur and came to light after one of the staff members secretly captured the whole altercation. The video has gone viral.

The argument erupted between two doctors – Ashok Nainwal and ML Tak – after the doctors found that the heartbeat of the foetus was weak, according to NDTV. They called each other names and even threatened one another.

Dr Nainwal, the obstetrician, asked if the patient had eaten anything before the surgery. Also, Dr Tak reportedly asked junior doctors to perform the tests and Dr Nainwal did not agree to it.

In the video, Dr Nainwal, in his green scrub, can be seen shouting at the anaesthetist: "You stay within your limits." This aggravated to shouting and name calling. The video further shows a nurse and another doctor trying to remind the quarrelling doctors that the surgery was on.

Meanwhile, the superintendent of Umaid Hospital has said that the foetus was in distress when the woman was admitted and there was low heartbeat. A probe has been ordered to find the exact reason behind the newborn's death.