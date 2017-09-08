Bollywood stars' life is surrounded by paparazzi and wherever they go, the shutterbugs are always ready with their cameras. A similar thing happened to Shilpa Shetty Kundra when she went on a dinner date with husband Raj Kundra.

On Thursday evening, Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj went to Hotel Bastian, Mumbai for dinner and shutterbugs were waiting for the two outside the restaurant. While they came out, the couple smiled and posed for the cameras and started to leave.

According to onlookers, the bouncers of the hotel started beating up the photographers mercilessly as they tried to click Shilpa and Raj when they were leaving.

One of the onlookers recorded the entire incident which showed how brutally the bouncers attacked the photographers.

The people who witnessed the incident said that the bouncers had no reason to beat up the photographers. They were just clicking photos and suddenly the bouncers appeared from nowhere and started bashing up the photographers. In fact, they also thrashed people who tried to stop the fight.

The video has started doing the rounds on social media and people are furious. They even called them 'goons'. We wonder why Shilpa and Raj have not said anything yet.

ANI reported the incident on Friday morning with a video. Take a look here:

Scuffle b/w bouncers of a restaurant& 2 photographers for taking pics of Shilpa Shetty&Raj Kundra while leaving,y'day.FIR registered #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/lO8ASrU8RV — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017

Also, one Facebook user shared the incident on social media with the video clip.