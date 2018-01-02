After the first spy shots of the all-new 2018 Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X and Thunderbird 350X hit the web for the first time last month, the models have once again been caught on camera undergoing test runs in the country.

While the new videos of the 2018 Royal Enfield Thunderbird Twins doing the rounds on the internet do not have anything new to reveal, the heightened activities and the sightings of the models can be construed to mean that the wait for the models could soon be over. When launched in the Indian market, the Chennai-based niche bike-maker Royal Enfield will be looking to catch the fancy of youngsters with its 2018 Thunderbird models.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird X models are expected to be launched in India this month with a price tag higher than the current Thunderbird range. While both the Thunderbird 500X and 350X are unlikely to see any changes in the powertrain, the models will get bright colours and features like a new handlebar, new seats and blacked-out alloy wheels. The new Thunderbird X will also feature matte black finished exhaust, telescopic fork and dual shock absorbers.

Also read: Heard enough of Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X? Wait, Thunderbird 350X also coming in 2018

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X was spotted in new Blue, Yellow, Red and White colours and the Thunderbird 350X will reportedly be offered in red and white colour shades. At the heart of Thunderbird 350X will be the same 346cc Single Cylinder, 4 stroke engine, which can churn out 19.8 bhp of power 5250 rpm and a peak torque of28 Nm at 4000 rpm, mated five-speed gearbox while the bigger Thunderbird 500X will come powered by the same 500cc engine unit of the original Thunderbird.