Catholics re-enact crucifixion of Jesus Christ in Philippines
Catholics in the Philippines re-enact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The ceremony on Good Friday sees devotees nailed to wooden crosses. The nails used are soaked in alcohol before being hammered through participants hands and feet. The Catholic Church calls the event a ‘misinterpretation of faith’ but it has become a popular tourist attraction never the less.
- April 14, 2017 17:14 IST
