Kim Kardashian just had her baby shower for baby number three and it was every bit as aesthetically pleasing as one would expect it to be. The theme was cherry blossom and sure enough, Kim didn't hold back from letting the venue pop and burst with shades of pink all over.

While it could be a possible hint at Kim's soon-to-be-arriving baby's gender, with the bright pink overload, it surely doesn't take away the attention from how extra glitzy Kim went for the event.

Baby Shower # 3 Deco ?? #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ? (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

The 36-year-old reality TV star and her rapper husband, Kanye West, 40, turned their Bel-Air mansion into what seemed like a dream out of every Instagram aesthetic obsessed fanatic. Actual cherry blossoms were used to lend a whole otherworldly charm to the venue.

Baby Shower # 3 ? ? #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ? (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:35pm PST

Can't blame fans and followers for assuming that Kim was just teasing the guests and her social media following with a passive gender reveal event as well, considering that one particular colour was constant throughout the celebration – from party favours to the decorations.

And of course, it is a common tradition to reveal the gender of the arriving baby along with the shower itself, so it wouldn't be an entirely wrong presumption altogether to deduce that Kim K is, in fact, having a little girl.

Sadly, none of the guests revealed anything about the theme either. Spotted at the event were Kim's core squad, including her sister Khloe Kardashian, 34, whose Instagram post was captioned "Tea for baby number three", hinting at the theme.

? Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three ? #KKW A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

Kim's devoted friend Chrissy Teigen, 31, was also present, alongside Kim's half-sister and the youngest Kar-Jenner sibling, Kylie Jenner, 20. Special appearances were made by both of Kim's children who added to the adorable factor.

Baby Shower # 3 ?? #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats ? (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:46pm PST

Kim and Kanye are expecting their third child via surrogacy, as Kim had shared on earlier episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The couple already has two kids – North, 5, and Saint, who is just one.

Kim had opened up about them opting for surrogacy due to medical complications during her first two pregnancies. Kim was advised strictly not to conceive after the birth of her second child.

Yeezy Wave Runner 700 ? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

While the identity of her surrogate is yet to be revealed, and amidst speculations of her sisters Khloe and Kylie – both being possible surrogates for her third baby, especially after the two's own pregnancy rumours broke out, Kim is yet to comment on any of it.