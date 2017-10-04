Residents from the Barcelona borough of Sant Antoni de Vilamajor gathered on Tuesday, 3 October to spell out the message ;Help us Europe; while chanting we have voted. An eyewitness told Reuters the protest was organised by a mother from the local school, with word of mouth spreading quickly via WhatsApp.
Catalonians spell out help us Europe in independence plea
Residents from the Barcelona borough of Sant Antoni de Vilamajor gathered on Tuesday, 3 October to spell out the message ;Help us Europe; while chanting we have voted. An eyewitness told Reuters the protest was organised by a mother from the local school, with word of mouth spreading quickly via WhatsApp.
- October 4, 2017 11:03 IST
