Catalan Parliament voted Friday to declare independence from Spain, prompting the Spanish Senate to invoke Article 155 of the constitution. This article allows the Spanish government to adopt the necessary means to force an autonomous community to comply with the general interests of Spain
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
- October 28, 2017 13:29 IST
