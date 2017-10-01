Catalans have spent the night sleeping in polling stations and on the streets outside in preparation for their independence referendum on Sunday (October 1). Spain and amp;#39;s central government have declared the vote illegal, but local governments remain insistent the vote will go ahead.
Catalans wake up ready for independence vote
- October 1, 2017 14:34 IST
