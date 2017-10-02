Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, one of the most influential players in the Spanish football team at the moment, could bid an unfortunate goodbye to the national team. The 30-year-old boyfriend of the globally-renowned pop-star Shakira has not had a very happy outing even during Spain's international matches, of late.

The former Manchester United man has been booed while playing in away territory across Spain and even during the national team matches. Reason being Pique voicing loud and clear his strong backing for the Catalan referendum, deemed illegal by the Spanish government.

READ: What is this referendum over Catalonian independence?

Ja he votat. Junts som imparables defensant la democràcia. pic.twitter.com/mGXf7Qj1TM — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) October 1, 2017

"I have voted. Together we are unstoppable in our defence of democracy," wrote Pique.

On Sunday, Barca won 3-0 against Las Palmas, but the completely desolate Camp Nou stadium turned all attention, giving goosebumps and a strange feeling. The violence outside prompted this and even La Liga President Javier Tebas, a Real Madrid fan, dismissed Barcelona's request to have the game postponed.

If they forfeited, a six-point penalty awaited them.

Speaking to the press after the match, Pique was inconsolable.

"It was a really difficult game to play. It was my worst experience as a professional," the lanky defender fought back tears.

"I am Catalan and I feel Catalan and today more than ever I feel proud of the Catalan people."

"I think I can keep playing for the Spain team because I think that there are many many people throughout the country that are completely against the acts we have seen today and who believe in the democracy.

"If the Spain manager or the Spanish FA think I'm a problem then I have no problem in stepping aside and leaving the team."