Thousands rally against Catalan independence in Barcelona
Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on Monday failed to clarify whether he had declared Catalonia's independence from Spain last week, paving the way for the central government to take control of the region and rule it directly.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy had given him until Monday 10 am local (0800 GMT) to clarify his position — and until Thursday to change his mind if he insists on a split — and said Madrid would suspend Catalonia's autonomy if he chooses independence.

Catalan independence referendum
In picture: Catalan President Carles Puigdemont (centre) visits the polling station he was announced to vote at in the banned independence referendum in Sant Julia de Ramis, Spain October 1, 2017.Reuters

In his letter to Rajoy, made public by local Catalan media, Puigdemont does not directly answer the question and says instead that the two should meet as soon as possible to open a dialogue over the next two months.

"Our offer for dialogue is sincere despite everything that has happened," Puigdemont says in the letter.