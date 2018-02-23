Caterpillar (aka Cat) — a company that is well known for its bulldozers, excavators and dump trucks — has been seen getting more involved in the smartphone market for quite a few years.

It's now been reported that the company is going to announce a new smartphone named Cat S61 at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2018. The phone is a successor to last year's Cat S60.

The new smartphone will come with an upgraded FLIR thermal camera that is capable of working with temperatures of up to 4000 Celsius.

The smartphone also sports an indoor air quality sensor that will alert users to the level of air pollution. This is meant for people who work in cramped areas. The phone will be available in some select market after it is showcased at MWC.

Cat S61 will also sport a laser-assistant placed on the rear panel of the smartphone. This will be capable of measuring things up to a meter away. The display on the phone will also respond if the user touches the screen with gloves or with wet fingers.

As far as specifications are concerned, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chip clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage. The S61 will come with a 4,500mAh battery so the battery life can be expected to be a little long.

The handset will sport a 5.2-inch full-HD display with a resolution of 1080x1920 along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Cat S61 will run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. It will also sport a 16-megapixel camera on the rear side and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Cat S61 will come with a price tag of $1,000 (approx Rs 65,000), which is similar to the price of Apple iPhone X in the US.