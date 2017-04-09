Everything is better with cats…even Q and As with politicians. A viral video from Latvia shows what happens if cats run free. The mayor of Riga was busy answering questions from the public when a cat strolled into view. Unfazed by the live audience it took a sip out of Nils Ušakovs’ cup before disappearing.
Cat disrupts politicians live Q and A in hilarious viral video
Everything is better with cats…even Q and As with politicians. A viral video from Latvia shows what happens if cats run free. The mayor of Riga was busy answering questions from the public when a cat strolled into view. Unfazed by the live audience it took a sip out of Nils Ušakovs’ cup before disappearing.
- April 9, 2017 19:03 IST
-