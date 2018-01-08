The results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) conducted for the year 2017 by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, were declared on Monday. The results were announced on its official website (iimcat.ac.in).

The test was conducted across India on November 26, 2017, coordinated by IIM-Lucknow.

The test results were declared on Monday for students who aspire to gain admission to IIMs and other top B-schools across India.

When CAT results were announced in 2016, 20 candidates had scored 100 percentile. Interestingly, CAT 2017 has also witnessed the same number of candidates achieving 100 percentile.

Based on the scores, over 20 IIMs and many top business schools in India are offering admissions in postgraduate management programmes for the applicants.

As per reports, IIM Lucknow made a statement through an email confirming: "While in CAT 2016 all the top 20 candidates were male and engineers, this year the top 20 list contains two female candidates and three non-engineers."

The test that was conducted in two shifts in the month of November witnessed a total of 199,632 candidates across 140 cities. This is said to be the largest number of applicants for CAT in the last three years, according to Hindustan Times.

The admission criteria from the IIMs and other B-schools will be announced soon based on the CAT scores, group discussion, writing ability and personal interviews.

Candidates can download their scores by logging onto the official CAT website. Moreover, individual SMS messages were also sent to the candidates about the results.

Apart from IIMs, nearly 100 business schools in India are set to use the CAT score as part of their admission process.

This is how you can check your CAT scores:

Step 1 – Visit the official website – iimcat.ac.in

Step 2 – Click on the tab that mentions "Score Card for CAT 2017."

Step 3 – Enter the User ID and password. Click on the Login option.

Step 4 – Download the scorecard.