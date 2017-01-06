Common Admission Test (CAT) 2016 results will be out in the second week of January. Although various reports have been claiming different dates of the results, IIM Bangalore officials said that the result date has not been confirmed yet.

Candidates who appeared in CAT 2016 exams are eagerly waiting for the results. Like every year, CAT 2016 results will be out in the second week of January as confirmed by IIM Bangalore official to International Business Times India. However, the official said that the exact date is not yet confirmed. IIM Bangalore was the convener of this year's exam.

While the CAT results for last year were out on January 8, CAT 2016 results are likely to be announced either on January 8 or January 10. The exams for different management programmes were conducted on December 4 in 138 cities across the country and was attended by over 2 lakh candidates.

The candidates who will clear CAT 2016 will then get shortlisted for admission in 20 different IIM institutions. They will be selected on the basis of Written Ability Test (WAT), Group Discussion (GD) and Personal Interview (PI).

CAT 2016 results will be available only online and candidates can check their score-card by visiting the official website of IIM or by clicking here. They need to fill the required details like User ID and password, following which the candidates will be able to log-in and download the result. Candidates are also advised to keep a print out of the score-card, as they will not be given any hard copy of the result by the institution.