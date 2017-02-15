- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
-
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
Casual dining shares set to soar despite UK inflation fears
The post-Christmas blues seem to have finally caught up with UK consumers. However, for investors, the interesting trend to note is the continued strong growth in spending in restaurants and bars, while the clothing and footwear retail segment continues to suffer declines in spending.
Most popular