For many fans, Stana Katic is better known as Kate Beckett from the popular investigation show, Castle. However, it has been a year since she bid goodbye to the show and Katic returns in what appears to be another crime show but it has a thrilling spin to it.

AXN dropped the first teaser of Absentia featuring the actress. The new TV show teaser hardly lasts for 35 seconds. But the images are bound to run chills down your spine.

The teaser starts off with hinting at a possible storyline of season 1 – her past, her family, her duty and her love. All the elements – her past records, family pictures, her FBI badge that reads she is a special agent and her wedding ring– floats in a room full of water.

Suddenly, the teaser directs the attention to a floating body. Submerged in the room full of water, the body is drowning, until a moment of consciousness hits and Katic's character leaps up the pool of water to grasp some air, only to find out that she is trapped in a glass cage with more water rushing in.

The teaser concludes, "She must remember," indicating that she has forgotten everything about her life and the show would deal with numerous flashbacks.

According to TV Line, the show follows the journey of FBI agent Emily Byrne (Katic) who disappears while hunting down one of Boston's deadliest serial killers. She wakes up in a mysterious cabin six years later with no memory of what happened to her. To complicate matters further, Emily discovers that her husband (Patrick Heusinger) has remarried and that another woman is now raising her son.

The plot sounds interesting and could boggle your mind. The show is scheduled to premiere this fall on AXN. Absentia will feature only 10 episodes in its first season.

Watch the trailer below: