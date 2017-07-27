A still photographer, who works in Malayalam movies, was arrested by Ernakulam Town North Police on Thursday, July 27, following the complaint from a young actress. Vinson Lonappan, who hails from Kodungaloor, has allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to the complaint.

The victim, who is also a dentist, has accused him of taking Rs 33 lakh in return for helping her bag the lead role in a movie.

"Vincent has been booked under the sections 376 [rape], 406 [Punishment for criminal breach of trust] and 420 [cheating] of Indian Penal Code," GD in charge of North police station told International Business Times India.

Reports suggest the actress is currently working in a Tamil movie.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, another actress, who was part of the Malayalam movie Honey Bee 2: Celebrations had alleged that its director Jean Paul Lal and other two technicians passed lewd comments at her when she demanded her payment. However, actor Lal, father of Jean, had refuted the complaints of the VJ-cum-RJ, and stated they cannot pay her Rs 10 lakh, as she had abandoned the project in the middle.

Also, another popular actress was also recently in news after her private photos with a production executive, with whom she was in a relationship in 2008, were leaked online. It is understood that Kiran Kumar was blackmailing the actress to shell out Rs 75 lakh after their 'friendship' ended on a bad note when she realised he was already married. She filed a complaint against him and was arrested under sections 354 [assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty] of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66 (A) [punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and with fine] of the IT Act.

In February, a popular South Indian actress was abducted and molested by Pulsar Suni and gang in a moving car while she was on the way to Kochi on February 17. For his alleged involvement with the case, Malayalam actor Dileep has been arrested on July 10, and is under judicial custody till August 8.