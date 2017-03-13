A Kannada film producer named Viresh [Veeresh] has been arrested by the Bengaluru city police on charges that he tried to molest a girl on the pretext of offering her a role in a film. She not only managed to escape his clutches, but also got him beaten up by her parents. The entire incident was caught on camera.

Also read: Bengaluru preschool of horrors? Man held for molesting 3-year-old girl was tormentor of many other students

According to the police complaint registered on behalf of the girl, Viresh had called her to his residence recently to discuss a film role. However, as they were talking, he tried to force himself on her. She managed to escape his clutches and bolted the door of the room from outside, leaving him locked inside.

She then called her parents, who were irate and reached the spot. Then they proceeded to thrash Viresh, while recording the entire incident on what now seems to be a mobile phone camera. The incident has once again brought up the possible prevalence of the use of casting couch in film industries.

Watch the video here: