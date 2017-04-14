Nasas Cassini mission has discovered molecular hydrogen and carbon dioxide on Saturns ocean-bearing moon Enceladus. This discovery makes Enceladus the only place apart from Earth where scientists have found direct evidence of a possible energy source for life.
Cassini spacecraft finds hydrothermal activity that could support life on Saturns moon Enceladus
- April 14, 2017 14:00 IST
