Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has become a dad for the fourth time. The footballer's wife Coleen shared the happy news on Twitter on Thursday morning.

The little baby boy has been awarded a really unique name -- Cass Mac.

"So happy to welcome our baby boy..... Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful," wrote Coleen, 31, on Twitter.

So Happy to welcome our Baby Boy .... Cass Mac Rooney into the world weighing a healthy 8lb 10oz. He is beautiful ? — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) February 15, 2018

Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen already had three children Kai, Klay and Kit.

The big announcement of pregnancy from Coleen came in August last year, just weeks after Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez confirmed her pregnancy.

Georgina and Cristiano welcomed their first child Alana Martina last November.

Christmas 2017!!! ❤️ A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) on Dec 25, 2017 at 7:33am PST

Wayne Rooney and Coleen: The love story

Started dating since: 2001

Got married: 12 June 2008 in Portofino, Italy.

Children: Kai Wayne Rooney (born 2 November 2009), Klay Anthony Rooney (born 21 May 2013), Kit Joseph Rooney (born 24 January 2016), Cass Mac Rooney (born 14 February 2018)

Happy Valentine’s Day to my Boys ?.... have a good one everybody ? pic.twitter.com/EbP9LA67VJ — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) February 14, 2018

The Everton forward experienced a major rough patch in his relationship last year after he was arrested (but released on bail immediately) for drunk driving a Volkswagen Beetle car on the wee hours of the night in Cheshire.

That was not all, it was later found that the footballer reportedly cozied up and had an enjoyable night with a single mother and a regular clubber Laura Simpson. Following the media reports, Coleen was said to have lost her cool immediately and had rushed out of their mansion along with the three kids.

The incident could have led to a divorce but none of that seemed to happen as things fortunately sorted out between the couple slowly and steadily.