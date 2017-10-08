Days after a Dera Sacha Sauda follower named Hansraj Chauhan narrated his story of how his testicles were removed after being drugged, the police have found out that two top aides of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had also undergone castration. The new information could be vital in the investigation into the allegations of mass castration of devotees held at the Dera headquarters in Sirsa, Haryana.

The police came to know about it after they arrested the godman's chief legal adviser, identified as Daan Singh and his private secretary Rakesh Kumar Arora. These close aides of Ram Rahim were arrested from Sirsa for allegedly inciting violence in Panchkula following the conviction of their chief on August 25 for raping two of his devotees.

"During investigation, it was found that testicles of the two were missing. We have now asked for their medical examination at the local government hospital," a police official in Panchkula was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Medical committee to help solve case

As the police feel that this latest information could lead to valuable proof to validate the allegations of mass castration of the dera followers. The investigating officials have now set up a committee of medical experts to ascertain whether the top aide's testicles were surgically removed or not.

Navkiran Singh, the counsel of the self styled godman, who back in 2012 had alleged earlier that at least 400 men were castrated after being drugged inside the dera haedquarters. Singh has now called for a speedy investigation by the Central Bereau of Investigation (CBI) to solve the case.

"These findings are not really surprising. We want CBI investigation to conclude at the earliest in this matter," said Navkiran.

A senior police officer said the CBI has been informed of the new revelations. Meanwhile, the Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Sanjeev Trehan said that a medical board has been set up to determine the circumstances in which the testicles of Daan and Rakesh Arora were removed. Both aides of the godman will undergo medical examination on Monday.

Castration gets you closer to God

Ram Rahim had allegedly got his followers castrated by claiming that the procedure would get them "closer to god".

In 2014, the Punjab High Court had concluded that Chauhan was castrated, possibly on Singh's orders.

"There is definite averment that castration was at the instance of the 5th respondent (Gurmeet Ram Rahim) and he had undergone mutilation of the testicles on a practice of deception and promise by the 5th respondent that such an act would pave (the) way for realisation of God. The medical examination conducted through (the court) on express orders have filed that the petitioner has no testicles and he may have been castrated by surgery," the high court had said.