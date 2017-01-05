Cars swerve to avoid pig stranded in road tunnel

  • January 5, 2017 21:48 IST
    By Reuters
Cars swerve to avoid pig stranded in road tunnel Close
Embed
The CCTV video shows cars swerving to avoid a 200kg pig in the middle of a busy expressway in east China.
loading image
IBT TV
47 feared dead in Pakistan Airlines plane crash ATR-42
Most popular