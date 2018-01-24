With the launch of Mavic Air, the Chinese drone-maker DJI has raised the bar in portable 3-Axis Gimbal 4K Camera Drone market. As drones are highly in-demand in digital cinematography, this one will be the best portable drone compared to the DJI Mavi Pro which was launched in September last year.

On January 23, 2018, DJI launched its latest pocketable drone. DJI Mavic Air is one of the most portable 3-Axis Gimbal 4K Camera Drones in DJI's portfolio.

The Mavic Air comes with 12-megapixel camera sensors for photos and 32-megapixel for panorama photos. The Camera Drone is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps (frame-per-second) and delivers 180 degrees of wide-angle view along with a maximum bitrate of 100Mbps. It also captures slo-mo videos at 1080pixels 120 fps and delivers smoother slo-mo shoots.

DJI Mavic Air sports SmartCapture mode along with FlightAutonomy 2.0. The Mavic Air comes with Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems (APAS) which will help you avoid obstacles, and as well as circumnavigate them.

The drone camera weighs only 430 grams and comes with foldable arms which can be easily folded into the aerodynamic frame of the drone along with the propellers. This makes it more compact and easier to carry on the go.

According to DJI's official statement, "Mavic Air is DJI's first drone with 8 GB of onboard storage letting you save photos and videos directly to the aircraft on the go, plus a micro SD card slot for additional storage capacity. The newly-added USB-C port makes exporting captured footage easy and fast."

The Mavic Air comes with an Active Track intelligent flight mode which enhances the tracking quality of multiple objects in the frame, especially during a high motion activity, something like running and cycling. DJI Mavic Air packs 2375mAgh battery which offers 21-minutes of flying time in a single charge.

The company claims that it can fly stable at a height of 16,404 ft (5,000 m) above sea level up to 22 mph (36 kph) in windy condition. The Mavic Air is capable of flying at a speed of 42mph (68 kph), when in Sports mode.

DJI offers Mavic Air in three colour variants Onyx Black, Arctic White and Flame Red colours. The 3-Axis Gimbal 4K Camera Drone is priced at $799 (Rs 50,960 approx). It's available for pre-order at company's official website and authorized dealers. The latest DJI Mavic Air will start shipping from January 28.

Inside the box

In the box, buyers will get a Mavic Air drone, battery, remote controller, carrying case, two pairs of propeller guards and four pairs of propellers.

But if you order The Mavic Air Fly More Combo, you will get three additional batteries, six pairs of propellers, a battery to power bank adapter and battery charging hub along with a travel bag. This deal will cost you $999 (Rs 63,720 approx).