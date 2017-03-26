- Play Wisconsin gun attacks: 4 dead after domestic dispute triggers multiple shootings
Carrie Lam is Hong Kongs first female chief executive
China-backed Carrie Lam has become Hong Kong’s first female chief executive. The 59-year-old was elected by the Election Committee with 777 out of 1,194 votes. The committee consists largely of Beijing loyalists and Lam is considered fiercely pro-Beijing.Protesters outside the polling site called the election a sham since almost none of Hong Kongs 7.3 million voters had a right to vote.Lam’s win is likely an attempt to smooth relations between the Mainland and the city.
