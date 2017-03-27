- Play Celebrities react to London terror attack, Prince Harry to be Meghan Markles plus one at Serena Williams wedding
Carrie Lam becomes first woman to win Hong Kongs Chief Executive election
Carrie Lam won Hong Kong’s Chief Executive election on 26 March, and will become the first female to assume the role when she takes the oath of office on 1 July. The former Chief Secretary was awarded 777 votes by a 1,149-person committee, beating rivals John Tsang and Woo Kwok-hing. Pro-democracy political group Demosisto announced that they would stage a “large civil disobedience protest” on the day of Lam’s ascension to office.
