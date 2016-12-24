Carrie Fisher, known for playing Princess Leia in Star Wars films, suffered a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles International Airport. The actress suffered a heart attack on Friday and is now in intensive care unit.

The 60-year-old actress was preparing to land in Los Angeles when she suffered a heart attack.

According to reports, she collapsed 15 minutes before the plane landed in Los Angeles. She was immediately rushed to UCLA Medical Center on a ventilator.

Her brother Todd confirmed the news and said that she is in the intensive care unit. "If everyone could just pray for her that would be good," Todd told Entertainment Tonight. "The doctors are doing their thing and we don't want to bug them. We are waiting by patiently."

He also said that Fisher's condition is still not known. "We don't know. We hope for the best. We certainly do not know her condition, that's why she is in ICU. I'm sure everyone wants to speculate, but now is not the time for that."

Fisher, who is fighting for her life, was "unresponsive" when the flight landed, TMZ reported. Before the flight landed, an attendant asked passengers if there were any medical personnel on board. A medic immediately came forward and administered CPR.

Los Angeles Fire Department issued a statement saying she was provided Advanced Life Support and was transported to a hospital. "The LAFD responded to LAX International Airport, Gate 74, for a patient on an inbound flight in Cardiac Arrest. LAFD Firefighter Paramedics were standing by for the plane's arrival, provided Advanced Life Support and aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital," the statement read.

Fisher was in London to complete the shoot of the British television comedy Catastrophe. The 60-year-old actress made her big-screen debut in 1975, but she shot to fame only she portrayed the character of Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Apart from acting, she has also written four novels and three memoirs.