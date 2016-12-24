Celebrities from around the world are tweeting their love and support to the Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher and sending their well wishes and prayers. The Star Wars actress, who played the popular character of Princess Leia, suffered a heart attack on the plane just 15 minutes before landing in Los Angeles.
Fisher was travelling from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she suffered the heart attack. She was rushed to the hospital immediately and is now in intensive care unit. Her brother Todd said that her condition is not known yet.
Soon after the news of Fisher being admitted to the hospital surfaced online, celebrities and her Star Wars' co-stars took to Twitter to pray for her.
Here is what the celebrities, including Star Wars' co-star Peter Mayhew, actor Michael Rosenbaum, Fifty Shades of Grey author E.L. James and Ellen DeGeneres, tweeted.
Fisher's Star Wars' co-star Peter Mayhew sent prayers and thoughts. "Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favourite princess right now.. @carrieffisher," he tweeted.
Star Trek actor William Shatner: I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher.
Ellen DeGeneres: Please send love and positive thoughts to my friend, @carrieffisher
Michael Rosenbaum: I'm devastated. Everyone send their prayers to my good friend @carrieffisher - I know she'll pull through. @LourdBillie @DaveMirkin
E. L. James: The world waits. Sending love and light to @carrieffisher and her family.
Diane Warren: Carrie Fisher please b ok!!!
Gwendoline Christie: @carrieffisher The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX
Mark Hamill: as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher
Jon Cryer: Much much much much much much love going out to Carrie Fisher right now. Please please please be well.
Kevin Smith: I don't pray much anymore but I am praying for you right now, @carrieffisher. Please pull through...
Corey Feldman: My thoughts and prayers R with @carrieffisher RIGHT NOW! I pray God brings her back safely! She's a sweet woman, back doin what she loves!
Dane Cook: Sending @carrieffisher positive thoughts.
Josh Gad: No. No. No. Praying for #CarrieFisher
@carrieffisher Don't even think about it!! This planet needs you on it! Sending so much love xxx— graham norton (@grahnort) December 23, 2016
Prayers for Carrie @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/xhlPYB3I5r— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 23, 2016
Sending my love. Please recover @carrieffisher— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 24, 2016
This fanboy is sending @carrieffisher the best vibes on planet earth. pic.twitter.com/0jTzQUl8nm— Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) December 24, 2016
Thinking of you, Debbie. Hoping and praying for your little girl. @DebbieReynolds1 @carrieffisher— Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) December 24, 2016
We love you, @carrieffisher. The force is strong in your family. Here's to a speedy recovery.— Mary E McGlynn (@MaryEMcGlynn) December 24, 2016
May the force be with you, @carrieffisher ❤— Charlie Carver (@Charlie_Carver) December 24, 2016
Use the force babe ?❤ @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/fVrJ1gPSCy— Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 24, 2016
Thoughts and love for @carrieffisher You can't leave us yet! May the force be with you.— Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) December 23, 2016
We are NOT losing @carrieffisher. Do you hear me? We are NOT losing @carrieffisher. Love you @carrieffisher.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 23, 2016
I don't pray much anymore but I am praying for you right now, @carrieffisher. Please pull through... https://t.co/Wq6wrlmrnE— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 23, 2016
2016, this isn't on.— Jack Howard (@JackHoward) December 23, 2016
May the force be with @carrieffisher
May The Force Be With You. @carrieffisher— BRIAN EVANS (@croon1) December 24, 2016