Celebrities from around the world are tweeting their love and support to the Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher and sending their well wishes and prayers. The Star Wars actress, who played the popular character of Princess Leia, suffered a heart attack on the plane just 15 minutes before landing in Los Angeles.

Fisher was travelling from London to Los Angeles on Friday when she suffered the heart attack. She was rushed to the hospital immediately and is now in intensive care unit. Her brother Todd said that her condition is not known yet.

Soon after the news of Fisher being admitted to the hospital surfaced online, celebrities and her Star Wars' co-stars took to Twitter to pray for her.

Here is what the celebrities, including Star Wars' co-star Peter Mayhew, actor Michael Rosenbaum, Fifty Shades of Grey author E.L. James and Ellen DeGeneres, tweeted.

Fisher's Star Wars' co-star Peter Mayhew sent prayers and thoughts. "Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favourite princess right now.. @carrieffisher," he tweeted.

Star Trek actor William Shatner: I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher.

Ellen DeGeneres: Please send love and positive thoughts to my friend, @carrieffisher

Michael Rosenbaum: I'm devastated. Everyone send their prayers to my good friend @carrieffisher - I know she'll pull through. @LourdBillie @DaveMirkin

E. L. James: The world waits. Sending love and light to @carrieffisher and her family.

Diane Warren: Carrie Fisher please b ok!!!

Gwendoline Christie: @carrieffisher The whole world is sending you so much love! Sending you the universes most powerful Force XXXXX

Mark Hamill: as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher

Jon Cryer: Much much much much much much love going out to Carrie Fisher right now. Please please please be well.

Kevin Smith: I don't pray much anymore but I am praying for you right now, @carrieffisher. Please pull through...

Corey Feldman: My thoughts and prayers R with @carrieffisher RIGHT NOW! I pray God brings her back safely! She's a sweet woman, back doin what she loves!

Dane Cook: Sending @carrieffisher positive thoughts.

Josh Gad: No. No. No. Praying for #CarrieFisher