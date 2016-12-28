Strong, compassionate and witty actress Carrie Fisher died on December 27, leaving a huge void in Hollywood. The 60-year-old actress was best known for her portrayal of Princess Leia in the Star Wars series.

Carrie Fisher death: 7 things you didn't know about Princess Leia

Celebrities close to the star are devastated by the loss and took to twitter and other social media platforms to express their grief. While status updates and tweets have been pouring in remembering the actress, celebrities are recalling special moments spent with the star through never-before-seen pictures.

Many Twitter handles have been sharing photos from her younger days, a few from the sets of Star Wars and others, like family and friends, are sharing precious moments with the star. Sharing many pictures taken with her friend Fisher, Sharon Horgan took to Instagram and said, "Carrie was my friend. It took me three series but I got her in the end. She was the most generous, fun, gifted, smart, kind, funny funny funny person I've ever met. She certainly wasn't ready to go. I'm so glad we became pals. I'm so devastated at her loss. I want to write about her more but I can't process yet." The image featured Horgan, Fisher and Gary, Fisher's dog.

Anna Kendrick also tweeted a picture taken with the star at an event, sharing the moment that took place. The Pitch Perfect singer said, "Carrie Fisher wore glitter in her hair. When I said I liked it, she ran her fingers through it and lobbed a handful at me."

Apart from celebrities, numerous Twitter handles are sharing pictures of the beautiful actress. Here's a look at the pictures shared on Twitter:

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, George Lucas y el resto de Hollywood se despiden de Carrie Fisher. https://t.co/AOiF2Fc2pb pic.twitter.com/tXFQeyIXRU — CINEMANIA_ES (@CINEMANIA_ES) December 28, 2016

Thank you Carrie Fisher for all that you've given us. You'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/q74YkG9KPg — The Academy (@TheAcademy) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher in 1982. pic.twitter.com/oM4nDaLF2P — History In Pictures (@HistoryInPix) December 28, 2016

Carrie Fisher. Her story reminds me there is grace in owning your struggles just as powerfully as your strengths. Always need reminding. pic.twitter.com/kHp9DYMm73 — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) December 28, 2016

Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at a School Benefit at Town Hall, 1972. pic.twitter.com/lwq6gmhy0l — Lost In History (@HistoryToLearn) December 28, 2016