The memory of Carrie Fisher, who died on December 27 following a heart attack, will live on for years to come, thanks to the Star Wars saga. The franchise, which managed to land a cult following ever since it released in 1977, defined the career of Fisher, who was just 19-years-old when the movie came out, and made her a global sensation.

Fisher managed to be a part of number of projects, both in television and films, since the success of Star Wars, but it was her role as Princess Leia that made her an icon.

But how will her death affect the two Star Wars projects that are currently in production? Multiple sources have confirmed to Variety that Fisher's work on Star Wars: Episode 8, which is scheduled for release in December 2017, was complete. But it is yet uncertain how her death will affect subsequent films.

Fisher reprised her role as Princess Leia in last year's Star Wars: The Force Awakens where her character was seen mounting resistance against the First Order. The movie ended with the death of Han Solo, but Leia had something to look forward to as Rey was determined to return with her brother, Luke Skywalker. This will be a major plot for Episode 8, and there's no doubt Fisher will continue to be an important part of the movie. The producers of the movie have until 2018 to address the fate of Fisher's character, as Star Wars: Episode 9 is expected to begin production then.

Addressing Fisher's death, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said it was difficult to imagine a world without the actress.

"She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us," she said, according to Variety. "She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere."