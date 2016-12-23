This year James Corden put on few of the best Carpool Karaoke episodes on his Late Late Show. From Adele and Selena Gomez to Sia and Michelle Obama, every celebrity that has appeared on the show has had a ball. But ever wanted to take a jolly ride with James Corden and record your own version of a cool carpool karaoke episode?

Well, James Corden is giving you that opportunity. The Late Late Show host has tied up with HIV charity RED for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to ride with him. All one has to do is donate $10 dollar to Omaze, supporting charity RED, and you will be given 100 entries into the competition. You can go ahead and donate as much as you can to stand a higher chance of winning. However, minimum donation is $10.

The winner could appear with Corden and maybe shake your booty in the passenger (you know, like Madonna did) or may be drive through a McDonald's and pick up lunch together (like Selena Gomez and Corden did). Or you could make your own iconic thing with him.

And it is not just a chance to win the Car Karaoke: The winner will also be put up in a 4-star hotel in LA, and get a chance to spend time with The Late Late Show guests and watch the entire show being shot from the best seats in the house. If you win, you get to take a 1+ along.

Through this, the organisers aim at helping babies born with HIV. With the money earned through the donations, the organisers will be help those in need get more access to medication and help in the fight to eradicate AIDS.

So jump in and pool in, in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.